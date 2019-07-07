43rd annual Bean and Bacon days concludes in Augusta

Baked beans and celebrity appearances.

The celebration featured craft vendors, fireworks, a car show, and a parade featuring Jay and Duke from those fun Bush’s Baked Beans commercials.

This weekend marked the 43rd annual Augusta Bean and Bacon Days.

Organizer Carol Peuse, reflected on what makes this event special for Augusta.

"When it was named, we thought about what is really the thing for Augusta, well its bush's beans,” Peuse said. “Because this is the original home of bush's beans. This is where they were made originally, and now they're all over the world."

According to organizers, more than 100 floats were in the parade this year.