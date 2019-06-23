43rd annual FATFAR

A cold and rainy day didn't discourage some die-hard fans from tubing down the river.

The FATFAR event takes place every year on the third Sunday in June and is a way for people in the Chippewa Valley to kick off the summer season.

"Years like this that it kind of rains, we still have the die-hard fans that are hitting the water, but the numbers aren't quite as big," says Loopy’s shed crew member Jacoby Matott.

An unusually cool spring, mixed with cloudy skies and rain Sunday hindered turnout in Chippewa falls for the Frenchtown’s Annual Tubefloat and Regalia, otherwise known as FATFAR. Loopy's Grill and Saloon provided tubes for floaters who braved this year's poor weather and cold water.

Nick Brandt is one of those brave enough to float down the chilly Chippewa River.

"We’ve been going since we were old enough to go," he says.

He says summer just wouldn't be the same without FATFAR.

"It’s a yearly thing. We get out group of friends together and go with each other every time," says Brandt.

The event, now in its 43rd year, is not only a Loopy's tradition, but a Chippewa valley tradition.

"FATFAR is not exclusive to Loopy's. It's kind of a Chippewa Valley tradition. So folks get in and they just party along the river," says Matott.

Due to the weather, only a handful of floaters decided to participate. Brandt says this year is not the only time he's seen a smaller turnout on the water.

"When the water was high a few years ago, a lot of people didn't float, but they still came to hang out at loopy's regardless," says Brandt.

Matott says on a good year, the party doesn't stop once people get off the river.

"On a good year you get some wild people with some crazy floats in the water. Any busy year we get a huge party, it spills out into the parking lot."

Although the turnout was less than expected - tubers are already looking forward to next year's FATFAR.

"Hopefully the weather is better. It's always a good time; everybody is friendly and always having fun. That's a lot easier when the weather is nice," says Brandt.

As for the kickoff to summer, Matott says it's not official until you get on the water.

"It’s not summer until you've been on the water with some crazy float and a cooler for a drinks."

