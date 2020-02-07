43rd annual La Crosse Sports Show

If you love anything about the great outdoors or are just ready for summer, get ready for the annual La Crosse sports show. Boats, travel, RV's, hunting equipment and so much more will be taking over La Crosse this weekend.

The La Crosse Center is packed full of not only equipment but so many family fun activities. The show has been going on here in La Crosse for 43 years and each year they continue to step up their game.

This year guests can experience virtual reality, a rainforest animal exhibit, 3D art and some grilling presentations by Mad Dog and Merill.

The event runs Friday through Sunday the tickets are $9 for adults and $5 for kids. For more information click here.

