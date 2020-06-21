44th annual FATFAR event sees less people

Each summer people in the Chippewa Valley blow up their tubes and float down the Chippewa River for the annual FATFAR event. This year was no exception despite COVID-19.

"It's a beautiful Sunday," said local resident Olivia.

"It's a perfect day to float," said local resident Chris."It's beautiful."

Dozens of people floated down the river on Sunday for the 44th annual "Frenchtown's Annual Tubefloat and Regalia."

"It's like a Chippewa Valley tradition," said local resident Carly. "It happens every fathers day and hundreds of people come out on the river."

"You get to just talk to your friends and just go down the river," said local resident Oscar. "Especially on a hot day, you get to cool down and just talk to your friends."

Although FATFAR is a local tradition, people say the turnout this year wasn't as big as the usual hundreds of people.

"Not a lot of cars like usual," said local resident Kaitlyn. "I didn't think I was going to find a parking spot when I got here."

Many of the local floaters say they think it is likely related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chippewa Falls Police Department monitored the event and reminded people to follow COVID guidelines.

"We can practice social distancing as by the public health departments," said Chippewa Falls Police Department Patrol Sargeant Ryan Douglas.

FATFAR participants say they aren't afraid of getting the virus while floating down the river.

'There's nothing wrong with being out on the river," said local resident Chris. "We'll be distant enough."

"I feel like you're completely outdoors so I don't see the harm in getting together with who you feel comfortable with," said local resident Olivia.

Although it wasn't quite a typical FATFAR, floaters say they are already looking forward to next year and with more people.

