Thousands of people filled the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgounds in Chippewa Falls Sunday for the 45th Annual Indianhead Swap Meet and Car Show.

car show and swap meet

More than 500 cars were displayed at the show.

Anyone can show off their cars, but only models from 1985 or older are eligible for prizes.

Three local car clubs alternate hosting the event.

This year, it was the Indianhead Old Car Club.

One member of the club says the show is something people look forward to each year.

"It's American history the United States was built on being portable, and there is a lot of nostalgia with folks they remember their first car and they just want to relive their youth. There is a little bit of every car you can imagine out here that comes to this event its very well-known along with the swap meet as well if you are looking for any old part or hard to find part it's probably here," said Jim Meyers with Indianhead Car Club.

Meyers says people come from all across the Midwest to show their cars at the show.

Some funds from the event go towards charities in the Chippewa Valley.