45th annual Parade of Homes kicks off in the Chippewa Valley

If you are you looking to remodel or redecorate your home or just enjoy looking at some dream homes, you are in luck. The 45th annual Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes hosted by the Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association will start on Saturday.

The Parade of Homes runs June 8-15 at several houses throughout the Chippewa Valley. New in 2019, there will be added remodels to the Parade of Homes. There are three remodels that will be included with your Parade of Homes ticket and open for viewing only on June 8th and 9th.

For more information click here.

