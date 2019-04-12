45th annual Viennese Ball kicks off Friday night

Tonight you can trade in your snow boots for fancy footwear as the University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire kicks off the first night of the 45th annual Viennese Ball.

Staff and students have been working hard for the past few days to transform the Davies Center into the world of Vienna.

Friday afternoon staff took care of last minute details like making sure the plants are set and chairs are out.

Some activities guest can participate in include waltzing in the grand ballroom or trying out polka in the informal festival hall and even hearing performances on an imperial grand piano.

Event coordinator James Bremness also says there's a new wine and beer bar on the second floor where dancers can take a break and get a refreshment.

The event is a fundraiser for music, service and international study scholarships for students.

Bremness explained, “Each year we try to increase that scholarship amount each year but right now we're giving about 50,000 annually just from this event so that's why we keep going with it. To give amount of money in one year is pretty special just off one event.”

Tickets are still available for Friday night. Regular price tickets are $48 and student tickets are $30. The event starts at 6:30pm.

Tickets for Saturday night are already sold out.

