46th Annual Cinder City Days kicks off in Altoona

For the past 46 years the city of Altoona has come together for a fun, food and community support. Thursday is the kickoff of the 46th annual Cinder City Days that will run throughout the weekend.

The longstanding tradition is hosted by the Altoona Lions Club each year, which uses the proceeds to give back to the community and help those in need.

The festival will include carnival rides, softball tournament, lots of food and of course, some music. On Saturday night a total of 4 bands will take the stage at the Prevea Amphitheater at River Prairie Park. The night of music will include a local band, the Brady Luke band that will be opening for Craig Morgan later in the evening.

For a full list of events happening for Cindy City Days click here.

