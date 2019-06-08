46th Cinder City Days is underway

Hundreds of community members came out to kick-off the 46th annual Cinder City Days, hosted by the Altoona Lions Club.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of local food vendors like Snowie of Altoona, which helped people cool off with sno-cones while enjoying attractions like the car show, a bake sale, and carnival rides.

Cinder City Days is the biggest event of the year for the Altoona Lions Club. Ken Ness with the Lions Club says he’s happy with this year's turnout.

“Our goal is to raise money for the community. It all goes back to the community, scholarships, things that our needed in our area, even national or statewide too.”

Country singer Craig Morgan will perform at River Prairie Park tonight along with three other bands.

Cinder City Days continues Sunday with an all-you-can eat breakfast from 9am to noon and carnival rides from 1-5.

