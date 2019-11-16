5 die in apparent murder-suicide in San Diego

Lt. Matt Dobbs said when officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man dead inside. (Source: Gray News)
Updated: Sat 4:02 PM, Nov 16, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Five members of a family, including three young boys, have died and another boy was hospitalized with injuries in an apparent murder-suicide in San Diego.

Police received a 911 call early Saturday in which dispatchers heard the sound of arguing in the background, Lt. Matt Dobbs said. As officers headed to the house in the Paradise Hills neighborhood in southeastern San Diego, a relative who lives next door called 911 and reported hearing arguing and what sounded like a nail gun being fired.

Dobbs said when officers arrived, they found a 3-year-old boy, a 29-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man dead inside. A 5-year-old boy and 9-year-old boy were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An 11-year-old boy was also taken to the hospital to undergo surgery. His condition has not been released.

A gun was found in the house. Investigators didn’t say which family member fired the shots but believes that person is now dead.

Dobbs said a mother and four children lived in a unit next to a main house occupied by other family members.

Neighbors told the San Diego Union-Tribune they often saw the boys outside playing with their dog or riding their bicycles.

“They were just living the kid’s life on the outside, but who knows what goes on behind closed doors,” said neighbor Gabriel Durazo.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus