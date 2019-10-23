5 injured after I-94 crash in St. Croix County, traffic rerouted

Five people are injured after a crash on I-94 Wednesday at 1:10 p.m., near mile marker 13 near Roberts. The crash caused traffic to be rerouted at exit 10 of I-94 for two hours.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation says one person had life threatening injuries, two had serious injuries and two suffered minor injuries. All patients were transported to Regions Hospital for medical treatment.

WisDOT also said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-91 when it struck the guardrail and eventually skid back into the land, blocking traffic.

