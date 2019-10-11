5 law enforcement officers recognized with award after responding to Chippewa County homicides

Five law enforcement officers are being recognized at the capital with an award for their first responding of the July 28 Chippewa County homicides.

The following officers are receiving the 68th Assembly 1st Responders of The Year Award, Sgt. Martin Folczyk, K9 Deputy Jason Bloom, and Deputy Chris Eckwright with the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Jeremy Rathke and Officer Andrew Straszkowski with the Lake Hallie Police Department.

These officers won the award for going above and beyond while keeping their own emotions concealed, instead helping those affected by the homicides.

