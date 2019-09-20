1 adult, 4 children taken to hospital after car and horse and buggy crash

Five people were taken to a hospital with injuries after a car and a horse and buggy collided on US Highway 10 Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says one adult female and four small children were in the buggy, all of which were taken to the hospital. The car had one occupant.

Jackson County Deputies and State Patrol say the buggy and car were both traveling west on Highway 10 when the vehicle hit the buggy from the rear.

Due to the crash, Highway 10 was shut down for just over two hours, according to officials.

The crash is still under investigation.

