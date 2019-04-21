5-year-old Michigan boy calls 911 to ask for McDonalds

Wyoming police officer Dan Patterson says the April 14 request made him laugh, so he stopped at McDonald's on his way to check on Iziah's home in the western Michigan city. (Source: Mike Mozart/Flickr)
Updated: Sun 5:31 PM, Apr 21, 2019

WYOMING, Mich. (AP) — A 5-year-old Michigan boy had a craving for McDonald's but his grandmother was sleeping so he called 911 and made a request.

WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids reports Iziah Hall of Wyoming asked the dispatcher: "Can you bring me McDonald's?" Dispatcher Sara Kuberski says she told him no but reached out to the police.

Wyoming police officer Dan Patterson says the April 14 request made him laugh, so he stopped at McDonald's on his way to check on Iziah's home in the western Michigan city.

Patterson says he thought, "I'm driving past McDonald's on my way there and I might as well get him something."

The officer says the first thing the boy said to him was, "My grandma's gonna be so mad, can you please go away?"

___

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus