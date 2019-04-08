'Groundbreaking' photographs of a black hole to be released Wednesday

Astronomers are saying we could possibly see 'groundbreaking' photos of a black hole this Wednesday

According to Space.com, the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) project, will announce a "groundbreaking result" in their study of black holes at a news conference on Wednesday, April 10.

The EHT project claims it is an international effort that aims to capture the first-ever image of a black hole.

"This capability would open a new window on the study of general relativity in the strong field regime, accretion and outflow processes at the edge of a black hole, the existence of event horizons, and fundamental black-hole physics," the EHT project wrote in their description.

The group will be making the announcement Wednesday at the National Press Club in Washington D.C., while similar press conferences will occur at the same time in Brussels, Santiago, Shanghai, Taipei and Tokyo.