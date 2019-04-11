Pa. wanted woman's Facebook taunts help police track her down

Chloe Jones commented on a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff's Office featuring her as one of the county's most wanted, writing "Do you guys do pick up or delivery??" / (Source: Greene County Sheriff's Office)
WAYNESBURG, Pa. (AP) — A wanted Pennsylvania woman who taunted a sheriff's department online by asking if they "do pick up or delivery" has gotten a response: They do both, and she's in custody.

Chloe Jones commented on a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff's Office featuring her as one of the county's most wanted, writing "Do you guys do pick up or delivery??" followed by four crying-laughing emojis. Police say she had failed to appear in court on assault charges.

She then got into arguments with other commenters and claimed she was at a hospital in Morgantown, West Virginia. Police there tracked her down this week, and she was extradited to Pennsylvania.

Court records don't say whether she has a lawyer to comment on her behalf.

The sheriff's office took to Facebook again to announce her arrest and add that Jones "and her witty comments are taking a hiatus from our Facebook comments section due to the jail not having internet for her to use."

