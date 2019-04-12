Midwest Horse Fair celebrates 40th Anniversary

The 40th anniversary of the Midwest Horse Fair takes place April 12-14 at the Alliant Energy Center. This fair is the largest 3-day equestrian event in the United States.

It brings over 600 horses and 500 vendors to Madison. Attendance is expected to be bigger than last year, according to Megan Hanuszcak, Executive Director of the Midwest Horse Fair. 62,000 people attended last year and already the rodeo on Friday night is sold out.

For the first time in 10 years, there will be a mustang challenge at the fair. Mustangs and clinicians from across the nation will compete in a show event and the 10 finalists will appear at the special event Saturday, April 13 night show.

Tickets are $13 if you buy them ahead of time, $20 at the gate. Check out more information on the events and purchase tickets here.

The fair will create traffic concerns for that area. Dane County Sheriff's Office wants to make sure motorists know to expect delays on Highway 12/18, John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road.

Law enforcement will be directing traffic at the main gate, Rimrock Road/Rusk Avenue intersection, and the John Nolen Drive/Rimrock Road intersection.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office Freeway Service truck will be on the Beltline to respond to any traffic related issues causing delays.