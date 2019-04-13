Trap shoot raises money for Marshfield Clinic charities

The sound of gunfire was heard at the Eau Claire Rod and Gun Club today. All with the hope of raising money for a couple of good causes.

The 11th annual Rich Seubert Celebrity Trap shoot is a fundraiser which helps support Marshfield Clinic.

A Marshfield native, Seubert played nine seasons the NFL all with the New York Giants. For him, this is a chance to give back to his home community.

"My grandmother received a heart transplant. She got a lot of care here with the Marshfield Clinic. I always want to give back to where I’m from. We like to make it fun and make an enjoyable and raise some money for some good causes."

Roughly 200 people took part in today's trap shoot.

Proceeds from this year's event will benefit patients with Marshfield Medical Center through its child life support service and compassionate care angel fund.

