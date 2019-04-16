Chewy Chips Ahoy recalled

Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 4:08 PM, Apr 16, 2019

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - On Saturday, April 13, Mondel?z Global LLC announced a limited voluntary recall on certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13oz cookies in the US.

According to Mondel?z Global LLC, the recall is only for the products listed below:

Chips Ahoy Chewy Cookie (13 oz)
Retail UPC: 0 44000 03223 4
Best When Used By Dates:

  • 07SEP2019
  • 08SEP2019
  • 14SEP2019
  • 15SEP2019

    • (Date located on left top side of package by lift tab)

Anyone with the product should not eat it.

For more information on the recall, reach out the consumer relations at 1-844-366-1171.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.




 
