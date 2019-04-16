WATCH: Deer crashes into store, leaves out other door

By  | 
Posted:

OMEGA, GA (WALB) - A South Georgia gas station had a different kind of customer Tuesday that crashed through the front door, didn't find what it was looking for and left out the other door.

The video has been viewed over 44,000 times and has over 1,000 shares. (Source: WALB)

A deer burst through the front door of a Citgo station in Omega, according to a video the Omega Police Department posted to its Facebook page.

The video shows a deer in the store for a short time before leaving out the other door of the store.

The video has been viewed over 44,000 times and has over 1,000 shares.

Copyright 2019 WALB via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus