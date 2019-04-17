Modern family: Eagles' nest has 2 dads, 1 mom and 3 eaglets

A trio of bald eagles is raising three eaglets together at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in northwestern Illinois.
By  | 
Posted:

THOMSON, IL (Gray News) – It's not just the human world where the definition of a family is expanding.

A trio of bald eagles is raising three eaglets together at the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in northwestern Illinois. It's located about 140 miles west of Chicago, along the Mississippi River.

The two males and one female have become an internet sensation thanks to a webcam set up by the Stewards of the Upper Mississippi River Refuge that keeps tabs on their nest. The males are called Valor I and Valor II. The female is known as Starr.

"Fans from all over the world have been watching this nontraditional family through a webcam as the eagles deal with the trials and tribulations of parenting," the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service website said.

Typically, a male and female eagle mate for life. The National Audubon Society says it's rare to have three eagles sharing a nest. Males tend to be territorial.

The society added what's even more remarkable in this case is that the two males stayed together and courted a new female after their first mate died.

"We feel like it's a pretty special nest and hope it stays here for a long time," Robyn Bailey, NestWatch Project Leader at Cornell University's Lab of Ornithology, said.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus