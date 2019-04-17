Good Samaritan stops child kidnapping suspect from escaping in California

A mother's 2-year-old child is safe after a stranger grabbed him on the streets of San Francisco.

Luckily, a quick-thinking good Samaritan prevented the suspect from getting away.

Adam Walker said it happened fast.

He and his wife Sabrina were walking with their son Leo near 17th and Castro Streets in San Francisco on Friday when they passed a mother walking with her young son.

"Shortly after we walked by her, we heard her screaming, yelling for police, for help, saying that someone had taken her child," Walker said.

Police said 34-year-old Roscoe Holyoake of East Victoria Park, Australia, grabbed the 2-year-old child and started running, but suddenly stopped.

"He put the toddler down, and he smiled at everybody, and then started sprinting," Sabrina Walker said.

Adam Walker said he took off running after Holyoake, chasing him for several blocks.

"Once the man saw that he was kind of cornered, he just gave up, put his hands in the air, and at that point I went and grabbed him and walked him over to the sidewalk," Adam Walker said.

Neighbors called 911, and Holyoake was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping.

Sabrina Walker said she's proud of her brave husband.

"I'm happy that person was caught and no one was hurt," she said.

As a parent, Adam Walker said he didn't think twice about chasing down the suspect.

"In that situation, you don't really think much about it," he said. "You just kind of act with your heart, not so much with your head."

