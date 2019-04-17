Police: Don't give out too much information on bumper stickers

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - Police have a warning: the bumper stickers you put on your car, might make you a target for criminals.

"You know, I don't recommend the bumper stickers for your car that advertise your life story," said Irondale Detective Sergeant Michael Mangina.

A public service announcement making its way around social media describes what he's talking about. Advertising your child is an honor roll student at a certain school or even who's in your family, might give criminals the upper edge.

"You know the little family decals that's on the windows, yeah that's a not a good idea either. Because once again, it's telling strangers, what your home life is like," said Mangina.

It might seem harmless but, even little things might tell crooks that one parent travels a lot and that someone is home by themselves.

"I just don't think it's a good idea especially in today's climate," said Mangina.

The Irondale officer also speaks from experience. It was only a few years back, after a rash of car break ins, that crooks admitted to police they targeted cars with certain gun labels on them.

"Then they broke into those vehicles and stole a gun," said Mangina. "And you know, I say often times now, the bad guys aren't as dumb as they used to be."

