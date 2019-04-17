65-year-old Florida woman fights off half-naked attacker with bat

A 65-year-old Florida woman used a baseball bat to chase away a half-naked man.

It was early Sunday morning when Clarese Gainey said that she heard a noise outside her apartment. She peaked out her window to see a large, police say, 300-pound man, pulling on her car door handle. (Source: WGFL/CNN VAN)

She said he was trying to break into her car and added he's lucky she only had the bat.

It was early Sunday morning when Clarese Gainey said that she heard a noise outside her apartment. She peaked out her window to see a large man pulling on her car door handle and knocking on its window, attempting to break it, all while only wearing his boxers.

"I grabbed my bat, and I braced myself," she said. "I braced myself, I eased the door open."

Gainey says 5'6, 300-pound Antonio Mosely charged her, so the former high school softball player defended herself.

"I took that bat and hit him upside the head - 'Pi-Yah!'" she said. "And he said, 'Ow!'"

Police said Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his jeans, shirt and a sock.

"He was in his drawers, he didn't have no shoes on, no shirt or nothing," Gainey said.

Police said a K-9 unit tracked Mosely down inside a mobile home with new pants on and cocaine in his pocket. Officers brought him back to Gainey to identify him.

"I said, 'That's him right there,'" she said. "They said, 'Ms. Gainey, he's got a big knot on his head.'"

Mosely was booked in the Alachua County Jail with two charges of burglary and drug possession.

"He better be glad I didn't have a gun, because I would have shot him," Gainey said. "But this (bat) right here is my gun, because I had gone 'Pi-Yah!'"

Copyright 2019 WGFL via CNN VAN. All rights reserved.