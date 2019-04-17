65-year-old Florida woman fights off half-naked attacker with bat

By  | 
Posted:

GAINESVILLE, FL (WGFL/CNN) - A 65-year-old Florida woman used a baseball bat to chase away a half-naked man.

It was early Sunday morning when Clarese Gainey said that she heard a noise outside her apartment. She peaked out her window to see a large, police say, 300-pound man, pulling on her car door handle. (Source: WGFL/CNN VAN)

She said he was trying to break into her car and added he's lucky she only had the bat.

It was early Sunday morning when Clarese Gainey said that she heard a noise outside her apartment. She peaked out her window to see a large man pulling on her car door handle and knocking on its window, attempting to break it, all while only wearing his boxers.

"I grabbed my bat, and I braced myself," she said. "I braced myself, I eased the door open."

Gainey says 5'6, 300-pound Antonio Mosely charged her, so the former high school softball player defended herself.

"I took that bat and hit him upside the head - 'Pi-Yah!'" she said. "And he said, 'Ow!'"

Police said Mosely ran to a nearby mobile home park, leaving behind his jeans, shirt and a sock.

"He was in his drawers, he didn't have no shoes on, no shirt or nothing," Gainey said.

Police said a K-9 unit tracked Mosely down inside a mobile home with new pants on and cocaine in his pocket. Officers brought him back to Gainey to identify him.

"I said, 'That's him right there,'" she said. "They said, 'Ms. Gainey, he's got a big knot on his head.'"

Mosely was booked in the Alachua County Jail with two charges of burglary and drug possession.

"He better be glad I didn't have a gun, because I would have shot him," Gainey said. "But this (bat) right here is my gun, because I had gone 'Pi-Yah!'"

Copyright 2019 WGFL via CNN VAN. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus