Doorbell camera captures woman crying for help on stranger's front porch

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN) - A Texas family found terrifying images on their Ring doorbell camera, according to a report from KTRK.

Half-dressed woman crying for help appears on doorbell camera, but the woman is gone by the time the family answers the door. / Source: KTRK, CNN, Facebook

Angelica Rodriguez and her husband saw a half-dressed woman crying for help in the middle of the night.

By the time anyone opened the door, she was gone.

Now the family is now left wondering what it was all about.

The video showed the distraught woman only wearing a t-shirt, visibly shaken and desperately asking for help.

"I did not think about opening the door, it really scared me," said Angelica Rodriguez. "It can be a trap or something."

She said she didn't think of opening the door because she was afraid.

When she told her husband to get the phone and call police, the woman was gone.

"Honestly I'm glad they didn't open the door," said Brenda Rodriguez, Angelica Rodriguez's daughter-in-law. "Their safety comes first so we don't know what her intentions were."

Brenda Rodriguez posted the video on a neighborhood social media page.

Some people claimed they may have possibly seen the woman before.

"We are going to turn the video over to police to see if maybe they can open an investigation," Brenda Rodriguez said.

For now it's unclear if this woman was truly in danger.

