Disorderly conduct citation not dropped for pregnant mother who let her son urinate in a gas station parking lot

A potty training issue that led to a citation ended up in court Thursday with no resolution.

Many believed the disorderly conduct charge against Brooke Johns because her son urinated in a gas station parking lot would be dropped. It was not, and now the charge could head to trial. (Source: WRDW)

Brooke Johns, now 37 weeks pregnant, stood before a Richmond County solicitor and a judge Thursday morning to contest a ticket she received for her 3-year-old son peeing in a gas station parking lot. The little boy couldn't make it to the gas station bathroom in time.

"Judge, I'm going to ask for a continuance," the Johns' attorney said. "I have filed a motion for discovery in the matter."

She pleaded not guilty, and her attorney asked for a bench trial because apparently there is body cam footage of the incident.

Brooke Johns was told to take it easy and not lift anything heavy due to the impending nature of childbirth. Instead of lifting up Cohen and rushing to the bathroom with him, she elected to let the boy relieve himself in the gas station parking lot.

"He was peeing before his pants were even all the way down, so obviously he had to go," Brooke said.

The episode caught the attention of Richmond County deputy, who issued the disorderly conduct citation.

"Accidents happen. And he was like, 'Take him in the bathroom.' What if I would have ran in the bathroom and someone had been in there? What I was going to let him do? Pee on the floor of the gas station?" Brooke Johns said.

The ticket said Brooke "allowed her male child to urinate in the parking lot. I observed the male's genitals and the urination. Public restrooms are offered at the location."

The magistrate judge wanted to know if the body cam footage would be an integral part of the trial.

"I don't think so, your honor," the solicitor said. "Possibly the surveillance footage but not the body cam footage."

The Johns' attorney plans to review the body cam footage of the incident before a judge sets a date.

There's still a chance it could be resolved before then, though. Brooke just hopes everything happens before Cohen's baby sister arrives.

Meanwhile, we attempted to speak to the deputy who issued the citation, but he was unable to comment.

Brooke's attorney also advised his client to not comment.

People commenting on social media wondered if there was a heated interaction between the mother and police officer. The ticket says nothing about the mother's demeanor other than she let Cohen relieve himself in the parking lot.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved