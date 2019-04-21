Barn severely damaged after fire in Sparta

Officially say a barn was badly damaged after a fire in Sparta.

It happened near Independence Road around 5:00AM Sunday morning. Officials say the property owners woke up after hearing a small explosion outside. That’s when they called 911.

The Sparta Area Fire District and Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene to a barn fully engulfed in flames. Officials say 20 bales of hay, lumber, eight chickens, and a rabbit were lost in the fire. Crews were on scene for about four hours.

Fire Chief Mike Arnold says the cause of the fire is unknown and the building was insured. No injuries were reported.

