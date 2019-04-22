Easter Bunny breaks up Easter night brawl in Orlando

A video shows someone dressed in full bunny gear, wading into the middle of an altercation between a man and a woman and throwing punches until a police officer arrives.
ORLANDO, FL (Gray News) – The Easter Bunny is branching out.

Not content to simply deliver eggs and candy for the holiday, the Easter Bunny broke up a fight in downtown Orlando on Sunday night.

A video originally posted to the Instagram account of Workfth, and then later to YouTube, shows someone dressed in full bunny gear (cottontail and all) wading into the middle of an altercation between a man and a woman.

This bunny is not afraid to mix it up, pulling the man away from the woman and throwing several "rabbit punches" before a law enforcement officer ends the fight.

Orlando Police spokesman Sgt. David Baker told the Orlando Sentinel that the officer on scene "broke up the incident and dispersed the parties involved."

Baker said no one involved wanted to press charges.

