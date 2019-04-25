Ohio woman with unforgettable mugshot arrested for 3rd time in 6 months

Alyssa Zebrasky (Source: Montgomery County Jail)
By  | 
Posted:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH (WOIO) - The saying goes, "Third time's a charm," but that doesn't ring true for one Ohio woman.

Alyssa Zebrasky is back in police custody for the third time in six months. This time, she was jailed in Montgomery County, just west of Dayton.

According to jail records, Zebrasky was booked in Montgomery County on April 23 by Trotwood police on a charge stemming out of Mahoning County.

Zebrasky's memorable mugshot first surfaced in November 2018 when she was arrested by police in Austintown for obstructing justice. The northern Ohio woman, along with Logan Daugherty, led police on a short police chase that eventually ended at a residence. The couple told police that they fled because he had to go to the bathroom.

Zebrasky was arrested again, this time by Boardman police, less than a month later in December of 2018 on drug and theft charges.

Logan Daugherty, Alyssa Zebrasky (Source: WOIO)
Alyssa Zebrasky (Source: Mahoning County Jail)
 
