'Saving Private Ryan' returns to theaters for the 75th anniversary of D-Day

Saving Private Ryan Production Still, Photo Date: 1998 (Source: Amblin Entertainment)
By  | 
Posted:

(WDBJ7) -- The critically acclaimed World War II film, "Saving Private Ryan" (1998) will return to theaters for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Fathom Events will be hosting the movie at select theaters for showings at 3:00 p.m. on June 2 and 7:00 p.m. on June 5.

Starring Tom Hanks, Tom Sizemore, Edward Burns, Vin Diesel and many more, the film depicts a gruesome scene of World War II.

After viewing the film in 1998, WWII veteran, Roy Gass, told a CBS-affiliate KPIX TV, "Last night was really bad. I must have gotten up at least a dozen times."

Directed by Steven Spielberg, "Saving Private Ryan" received two Golden Globe Awards for Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Director (Spielberg).

On June 6, 1944, nearly 156,000 American, British and Canadian soldiers stormed Omaha Beach.

Find the closest movie theater to you hosting the Fathom Event here.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus