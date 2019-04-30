Two killed, four others shot on UNC Charlotte campus

Shots were reportedly fired on the campus of University of North Carolina Charlotte on April 30, 2019.
Updated: Tue 6:01 PM, Apr 30, 2019

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV/Gray News) - Two people were killed and four others shot on the University of North Carolina Charlotte campus Tuesday evening. One person was taken into custody, according to police sources.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. An alert, sent by UNCC Emergency Management said shots were reported near the Kennedy Hall building. The alert told students to “Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu.”

Police sources told WBTV two people were killed. Medic later confirmed the two killed. Medic said two other victims with life-threatening injures and two more with non-life threatening injuries were rushed to Carolinas Medical Center.

No names have been released.

The colleges’s website said the campus was on lockdown. A heavy response of emergency personnel could be seen around the campus.

There is no official word about the person reportedly taken into custody.

No further information has been released.

