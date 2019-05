A 71-year-old man was found dead inside a home during a house fire Saturday night.

The Oshkosh Police Department was called to the fire in the 1100 block of High Avenue at 10 p.m and when they went into the home they found the man who was the only person inside.

No one else was hurt. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Anyone who has any information is encouraged to call Oshkosh Police as (920) 236-5700.