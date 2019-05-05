DOJ confirms: Girls found in Seymour home were murdered

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is declaring the deaths of two girls in Seymour last month were homicides.

Mattelin "Mattie" Annie Samson, age 4, and Hailey Kaye Poppe, age 3 months, were found dead on April 19 after the Outagamie County Emergency Response Team entered their home.

A man, 35-year-old Andrew R. Poppe, was also found dead. The DOJ confirmed Friday he died of a self-inflicted wound.

Documents obtained by Action 2 News earlier this week said all three had wounds consistent with stabbing.

The mother is not a suspect in the investigation, the statement from the DOJ says.

Police had responded to the home to execute a search warrant based on a domestic violence incident the day before, on April 18. The victim victim of the domestic violence said Poppe threatened to kill her and her children if she called police.

On April 19, at 6:59 a.m., Seymour Police attempted to make contact with Poppe by telephone but he did not answer.

About one hour later, the emergency response team forced entry into the home and found the girls and Poppe dead in an upstairs room. An affidavit states that they "showed no signs of life and each had wounds consistent with that of a stabbing."

The affidavit states that Poppe had a history of domestic violence. Police records show an arrest in June 2015 for battery/domestic violence.

Police also executed a search warrant after the deaths and seized a cell phone, electronic devices, clothing and documents.

Mattie and Hailey were laid to rest on April 25. Donations are being collected through the Muehl-Boettcher Funeral Home website. CLICK HERE for information on making a donation to the family.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation into the deaths at the request of the Seymour Police Department.

"Law enforcement recognizes that this event was a truly awful tragedy. Our sympathies go out to the mother of the children, the family, and the community," the statement from the DOJ reads.