Twin brothers in Arkansas celebrate their 100th birthdays

Twins in Arkansas celebrated a huge milestone over the weekend, according to a report from KARK.

Twin brothers from Arkansas share their secrets to living to 100 / Source: KARK via CNN

Sitting side by side with smiles on their faces, James and George Morrow celebrated their 100th birthdays.

"What did you tell me?"

"Happy Birthday!"

"Oh, same to you!" the brothers joked.

They were surrounded by their loved ones at Lonoke Missionary Baptist Church.

"I feel just as good as did 25 years ago," George Morrow said.

The twins were born in 1919.

They say their secret to looking young is to always be honest and truthful. And living a long life is simple.

"Don't be afraid to work and leave the booze and the wild women alone," George Morrow said, with a laugh.

A sense of humor also goes a long way for them. And while age is just a number, the twins still enjoy the simple things in life.

"Well I like to garden, and I like to see stuff grow," James Morrow said.

The pair also shared advice for the younger generation.

"Instead of looking at these phones, try to learn something and have to do something," George Morrow said.

The twins plan to keep on enjoying life. One of them even got his license renewed.

They hold on to a special bond they say will never be broken.

"I think the good Lord had something to do with it," they said.

Copyright 2019 KARK via CNN. All rights reserved.