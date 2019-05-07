Medford students get a hands-on lesson about farm to fork

Medford High School students are getting a hands-on lesson about farm to fork.

Students in the agriculture classes and FFA program hosted a carolina-style BBQ during the high school lunch hour. The students raised three pigs in the high school's barn, had them butchered and served up the meal for their classmates Tuesday.

"I know that not every kid knows where their food comes from so they think it just comes from a grocery store. So, this teaches them what all needs to go into raising a pig to actually be able to eat it," said Wyatt Sherfield, a junior.

During the lunch hour, the food services team also played a farm to fork trivia game, teaching students fun facts about eating locally-grown foods.