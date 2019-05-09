UGA freshman sprinter impaled by javelin during practice

A University of Georgia track student is recovering after being accidentally impaled by a javelin during practice on Tuesday.

Elija Godwin was hospitalized and is expected to make a full recovery. (Source: UGA Sports/CNNVAN)

School officials said it happened when freshman sprinter Elija Godwin backed into a javelin that was implanted in the ground.

He was hospitalized to undergo surgery.

Godwin's condition is stable, and he is expected to make a full recovery, according to the school.

"We would like to express appreciation for all those who acted so quickly and efficiently in coming to the aid of Elija," UGA Director of Sports Medicine Ron Courson told UGAsports.com. "Special thanks to our sports medicine staff, UGA Police Department, Athens-Clarke County Fire-Rescue, National EMS, and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center."

Firefighters had to cut part of the javelin with a grinder before Godwin was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital.

