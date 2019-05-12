Families enjoy Mother's Day at the Green Bay Botanical Garden

Mother’s Day is one of the busiest days for the Green Bay Botanical Garden, as families came to enjoy the spring bloom.

For one family, going to the garden on Mother’s Day has become a tradition.

“We try to come every year, so it's kind of fun getting to know what flowers we can expect to bloom and the daylilies will be here next week, they're not quite ready today. So, we're getting to know what's open every Mother's Day,” said Liz Moran, who went with her mom and grandma.

Susan Garot, executive director of the Botanical Garden, says the bloom is a little later this year, but the flowers are still popping. Warmer weather later this week will give everyone an opportunity to see their favorite flower.

“We're going to see everything daily just continue to bloom and it will be an ever changing garden from here on until October,” said Garot.

Many enjoyed the hyacinth, daffodils and tulips that are in bloom as they walked among the flowers.

While admiring the blossoms, people were also admiring what they love about their mom.

“My mom's got a good heart, I love it,” said Robin Henke.

“She's an amazing woman, she's been there for me my entire life and i wouldn't trade her for the world,” said Margot Knoble.

