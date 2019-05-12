Legendary horse race announcer receives college degree

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - 43 years after leaving St. Norbert College to pursue his dream, Tom Durkin, is back getting the degree he's always dreamed of.

"I just always felt bad because my parents still worked hard to get me through school," Durkin said. "I worked hard to get me through school believe it or not. Delivering pizzas and doing every other thing."

Durkin was just two classes short of getting his degree back in the 70's when he left college for his dream job, but now that he's retired he knew it was time to come back and finish an item-that's been on his bucket list way too long.

"I mean i don't need that degree," said Durkin. "I'm done working you know. Go to college, get a degree, get a job I did that, but I didn't get a degree. So it was just something that I've always felt bad about it."

Now hard work is paying off once again for Durkin after getting an A in psychology and cultural anthropology to round out his Bachelor's degree requirements.

"When someone asks me what was your major I mumble I never graduated, so now I can complete that sentence positively," said Durkin.

Durkin said the next item he wants to scratch off his bucket list is getting married.

 
