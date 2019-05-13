Green Bay mom accused of drunken driving with young children and infant

A 32-year-old Green Bay mom was arrested Friday night after police said she drove through some Ashwaubenon lawns and crashed with her children in the SUV.

Police say children ages 5, 2, and 3-months were in the vehicle.

Monica Mencheski arrested on charges of second offense OWI, three counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating while revoked.

WBAY-TV reports the crash happened around 10 p.m. near the 1700 block of Cormier Road. An SUV left the road and nearly hit a house. The vehicle went into a back yard and hit a tree. The driver tried to flee the scene by driving through yards and across some landscaping. She hit a utility pole and came to rest on top of a large landscaping rock.

Mencheski remains in the Brown County Jail.

