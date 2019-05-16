UPDATE: Firefighter killed, 3 others hurt in shooting near Appleton

UPDATE: The Appleton Fire Department says the firefighter who was shot Wednesday night has died. The firefighter's name has not been released, but the statement says the firefighter had been with the department for 14 years.

View overlooking Appleton Transit Center (WBAY photo)

Funeral arrangements are pending. Fire Chief Jeremy Hansen and Mayor Hanna will make a statement to the media on Thursday at the Appleton Police Department.

Appleton police say an officer and a firefighter are among those injured in a shooting near the city transit center Wednesday evening.

Police say "several" people were transported to hospitals but couldn't be more specific. Each of the patients was accompanied by officers.

Police say there is "no threat to the community."

Meghan Cash of the Appleton Police Department says police and fire departments responded to the transit center for a medical call, and while they were there "the situation was very active" and there was a shooting.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing gunshots. They said they saw police running towards the scene.

A viewer sent us video of a man being handcuffed while on his stomach on a sidewalk. Police could not confirm anyone was in custody but tweeted at 7:30 p.m. that there was no danger.

Appleton, Kaukauna and Fox Valley Metro police departments, Outagamie County Sheriff's Office and the Wisconsin State Patrol are on the scene.

We've seen officers walking around, looking for evidence. They set down four orange cones, apparently to mark the location of possible evidence.

Franklin, Washington and Oneida streets are blocked off in that area with a heavy police presence.

The Appleton Public Library tweeted at 7 p.m. that it was closed due to an incident downtown.

This is a developing news story. This report will be updated.

Cash said it was disheartening that this happened during National Police Week, when the nation recognizes the sacrifices of officers. Just hours earlier, police were downtown for a brat fry and to show squad cars to children at Houdini Plaza.