51 Total Cases of COVID-19 and Six Deaths in Winona County

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 21 additional

persons tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Winona County bringing the total to 51 cases, including 6 deaths. The increase of positive COVID-19 cases comes as a result of expanded testing at congregate care facilities in Winona County in an effort to minimize disease spread.

Because some of these 21 individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 were asymptomatic, meaning they showed no signs of disease, but still able to pass COVID19 to other individuals, it is very important for everyone to continue following social distancing guidelines, wash hands frequently, avoid touching your face, and follow Governor Walz’s Stay at Home orders. .

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to influenza. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth.

Lack of extensive testing continues to limit the accuracy of the data about the scope of COVID-19 infections here in Winona County and statewide. Testing supplies for COVID-19 are in short supply, and therefore only targeted populations currently receive testing. These targeted populations are healthcare workers, family members of

healthcare workers, people that require hospitalization, and people that live or work in congregate settings such as nursing homes.

Winona County Health & Human Services would like to stress the importance of continuing to do the things that can limit the spread of the coronavirus and do your part by complying with the Governor’s Executive Orders:

 Stay home and away from others if you are sick

 Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or tissue

 Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

 Avoid touching your face.

More information about coronavirus is available on the website www.health.state.mn.us.

The MDH public hotline at 1-800-657-3903 is open from 7 AM to 7 PM.