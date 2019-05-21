High school student graduates with high school and Harvard diplomas

A Kansas teenager will earn his high school diploma and a degree from Harvard in the same month.

High school senior Braxton Moral graduated Sunday with his high school diploma. Now it's off to Cambridge, Massachusetts to get his degree from Harvard on May 30th. / Source: KWCH

High school senior Braxton Moral graduated Sunday with his high school diploma. Now it's off to Cambridge, Massachusetts to get his degree in government from Harvard on May 30th.

Moral's accomplishments received national attention. He says he hopes to become a lawyer.

"Hopefully law school, we'll see how things go and how life turns out but hopefully we'll know by the end of the month," Moral said.

Moral says he will attend his Harvard graduation in two weeks and will start law school in the fall.

Copyright 2019 KWCH. All rights reserved.