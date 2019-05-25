Madison VFW post goes solar

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8483 in Madison hosted a ribbon-cutting Saturday for its newly-constructed solar array.

The post's commander, Carolyn Morgan, said this will help them not only lessen their environmental footprint, but save money to make necessary improvements to their building.

"It's going to help us save on energy, so our bills were over two thousand dollars every month," she said.

VFW Post 8483 was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Solar for Good program to help off-set the cost of the panels. The post was also awarded an $18,000 grant from Focus on Energy and received money from Legacy Solar Co-op.

Morgan said their post is one of the first in the state to go solar and utilize the grants.