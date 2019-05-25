Wisconsin F.E.A.R. softball team hosts cookout for Appleton first responders

The Appleton Community continues to find ways to honor and help the family of fallen Appleton Firefighter Mitch Lundgaard.

Lundgaard was shot and killed in the line of duty after responding to a medical emergency over a week ago.

Since then, there's been an outpouring of support from the community to Appleton first responders, and on Saturday, the generosity continued.

Kids playing at fire station one in Appleton was a nice change of pace for the department.

“It's trying to keep moral high and keep everybody active at this difficult time. It really means a lot to us,” said Captain Mike Woodzicka, of the fire department.

Wisconsin F.E.A.R., a girls fast pitch softball team, wanted to do something special for the Appleton fire and police departments by giving them a cookout.

The loss of Mitch Lundgaard hit home for the team because one of the players' dad is an Appleton Police Officer and helps out with the team.

“He's worked for the department for 12 years,” said Grace Danoski, whose dad helps coach the team.

The softball team had a little help from the community with the supplies for the cookout, and were able to raise nearly $5,000 in donations for the Lundgaard family.

“The Meat Block in Greenville donated the meat. There's a lot of organizations that they went out and asked for donations to actually feed the firefighters and the police officers,” said Dawn Peterson, head coach for the team.

“We want them to know that we're here for them,” said Elizabeth Lehrer, a player on the softball team.

Every day, the community does a little more to help.

“We've had people stopping by the station and dropping off cards and food, phone calls and donations, it's just been overwhelming and unbelievable how the community has stepped up,” said Woodzicka.

The Greenville Stars, a boys baseball team, also donated $500 to the cause and were at the cookout.

