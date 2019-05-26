State Patrol: 14-year-old girl dead after canoe capsizes on Yahara River

Rock County authorities say a 14-year-old girl is dead after a set of canoes overturned on the Yahara River Saturday afternoon.

The age of the victim was released by the Wisconsin State Patrol on Sunday. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Deputies were dispatched to the Murwin Park area in Fulton Township for a report of canoes overturned in the water around 2:50 p.m., according to the Rock Co. Sheriff's Office.

A Wisconsin State trooper saw two victims were in a bend in the river and were calling for help, stating that a 14-year-old girl was submerged under the water. Unable to help from the shore, the trooper entered the water and swam out to the victim, and her brother, who was trying to rescue her.

The trooper and the brother — whose age was not given by authorities — struggled to free the girl who was pinned under a capsized canoe and a submerged log. Once additional law enforcement arrived, the girl was taken out of the water.

She was then taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol.

The remaining seven members of the group canoeing were rescued by boat and taken ashore. Assisting agencies on scene included the Rock County Sheriffs Office, the Wisconsin DNR, and fire departments from Edgerton, Milton, and Janesville.

"The Rock County Sheriff’s Office cautions the public against canoeing, kayaking, or other paddle sports on the Yahara River, Badfish Creek, Turtle Creek, and Sugar River at this time due to the high waters and extremely swift current. Rock County Sheriff’s Office also recommends people participating in paddle sports wear a U.S. Coast Guard approved life vest or flotation device with a buckle or zipper that is the proper size for the intended wearer," Chief Deputy Barbara Tillman wrote in a release.

Rock County Sheriff's Deputies and the Wisconsin DNR are retrieving the canoes from the incident Sunday. Eight people were rescued from the Yahara River on Saturday.