LAPD officer contracts typhoid fever

A life-threatening disease has infected at least one member of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The LAPD's central division had to be disinfected after an officer was sickened with typhoid fever.

Another employee has typhus-like symptoms.

Typhoid fever is rare. The illness usually affects fewer than 400 people in the U.S. annually.

It most commonly comes to people who travel abroad to places like Pakistan and India, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Typhus is often spread by contact with lice and fleas that are infected.

A typhus outbreak was declared at Los Angeles City Hall earlier this year.

