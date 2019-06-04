Standoff with armed suspect in vehicle leads to total I-94 closure in Waukesha County

A major police presence due to an incident has led to the closure of both directions of I-94 in Waukesha County.

Courtesy of WITI

The Waukesha Sheriff's Office says that an armed person barricaded inside a vehicle has led to the closure of both directions of I-94 in Waukesha County and Highway 67 in that area Tuesday.

Patrick Esser, the department's deputy inspector, said they are asking the public to avoid the area.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes were closed between Highways F in Jefferson County and Highway P in Waukesha County.

Highway 67 was also closed.

There was no immediate further word on the nature of the incident.

