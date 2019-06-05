'Beatlemania' invasion at a Green Bay Airbnb

Beatlemania kicked off in Green Bay on Wednesday ahead of the Paul McCartney concert at Lambeau Field this weekend. An Airbnb in Green Bay is joining in going all out for its guests.

“I just thought it was the perfect opportunity to help promote what she does which is fantastic and give the four people who are staying here this weekend a true experience of the Beatles and Paul McCartney, so when they walk away it's not just the concert, but it is the town that gave them an experience,” said Stacy Vandenput, proprietor of Heart of Green Bay guest house on the city’s east side.

Vandenput joined forces with her friend Amy Van Beek, who is a die-hard Beatles fan collector.

“He's Sir Paul, he's a knighted. I hope people really listen to him. At his age at 76, we don't know how long he's going to perform any more, and I hope they really take it in and listen to the music that he wrote,” said Van Beek.

The two women decorated the space with posters, cut-outs, and even had vinyl music for the guests.

“To have Paul come to Green Bay, and give this medium-sized city a big experience, I get excited over those things,” said Vandenput.

