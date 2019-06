On 6-7-2019 at approximately 06:34 AM Jeffrey Lo assaulted the mother of his two children and left the scene in the mother’s minivan with the children.

The minivan is a 2004 Toyota Sienna MN license plate 708XEM tan in color. Jeffrey Lo is described as an Asian male, 5’ 5” 180 lbs. with brown eyes.

The children are Asian females ages 1 and 3. Clothing description unknown.

Suspect is armed. Do not approach. Call 9-1-1