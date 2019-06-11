UPDATE: Sheriff's deputy shot in Wood County

10:30pm Update

The name of the Sheriff's Deputy shot is not being released at this time.

Sheriff Shawn Becker says he was shot in the upper torsal/arm area, according to emergency personnel on scene. He was airlifted to Marshfield Medical Hospital.

"This is one of the worst situations, one of the worst phone calls you can get," Sheriff Becker said. "When one of your officers, or one of your deputies has been hurt or shot in a situation like this. So we had a lot of support from Wisconsin Rapids PD, Marshfield PD, Pittsville, Grand Rapids, Nekoosa, everybody came and helped out."

The condition of the suicidal person is not known, and is part of the ongoing investigation. Department of Criminal Investigation is on-scene and will take over the investigation.

But there is no ongoing threat or safety concern to the community in the area.

9:45PM Update:

Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker tells NewsChannel 7 a sheriff's deputy has been shot in the line of duty.

Details are still coming in, but the Sheriff says deputies were called to the scene in Arpin at about 8pm Tuesday for a suicidal subject.

That led to the deputy being shot. He was airlifted to The Marshfield Medical Center for treatment. The sheriff says the first reports from the emergency responders are that the deputy was shot in the arm.

The state has been called into investigate, which is standard in a shooting involving a law enforcement officer.

There is no word right now on the condition of the suicidal subject.

A witness tells NewsChannel 7 there is a heavy police presence on State Highway 186 in the village of Arpin in Wood County.

Few details are known at this time, but NewsChannel 7 has a crew heading to the scene. Stay with us as more details become available.